South Dakota lawmakers laud trade deal

South Dakota lawmakers and agricultural representatives applauded the trade deal between the United States and China after the agreement was signed Wednesday by President Trump.

Gov. Kristi Noem was at the signing ceremony in the White House along with two South Dakota producers. In a news release, she said the deal is expected to double the ag goods China buys from American producers, which includes a purchase of approximately $80 billion of ag products in the next two years.

“The agreement President Trump locked in today is an incredible economic victory for South Dakota producers,” Noem said. “This historic deal opens up new markets and advances opportunities for farmers and ranchers to do what they do best.”

Noem was joined at the signing ceremony by two agricultural leaders, who also praised the trade deal.

“The pioneer spirit lives on in South Dakota agriculture, and today’s agreement could very well be the new horizon we need to extend our operations and continue producing the food, feed, fiber and fuel for the world,” said Jerry Schmitz, executive director of South Dakota Soybean.