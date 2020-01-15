South Dakota lawmakers laud trade deal

South Dakota lawmakers and agricultural representatives applauded the trade deal between the United States and China after the agreement was signed Wednesday by President Trump.
Gov. Kristi Noem was at the signing ceremony in the White House along with two South Dakota producers. In a news release, she said the deal is expected to double the ag goods China buys from American producers, which includes a purchase of approximately $80 billion of ag products in the next two years.
“The agreement President Trump locked in today is an incredible economic victory for South Dakota producers,” Noem said. “This historic deal opens up new markets and advances opportunities for farmers and ranchers to do what they do best.”
Noem was joined at the signing ceremony by two agricultural leaders, who also praised the trade deal.
“The pioneer spirit lives on in South Dakota agriculture, and today’s agreement could very well be the new horizon we need to extend our operations and continue producing the food, feed, fiber and fuel for the world,” said Jerry Schmitz, executive director of South Dakota Soybean.
"I applaud the administration for its hard work in negotiating a deal that includes U.S. agriculture purchase commitments by China,” said Craig Andersen, a South Dakota pork producer and board member of the National Pork Producers Council. “It’s no secret China is facing a pork shortage, and we urge China to support the purchase commitments it has made through this agreement.”
Sen. Mike Rounds also attended the signing of “phase one” of the trade agreement.
“Under this agreement, China has agreed to purchase at least $40 billion of our agricultural products,” Rounds said in a press release. “This will provide some much-needed relief to our farmers and ranchers who have been at the tip of the spear throughout the trade negotiations by re-establishing markets for them to sell their products.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson called the trade deal a win for South Dakota farmers.
“Producers want certainty and China needs to play fair — this agreement hits the mark on both fronts,” he said. “This China agreement paired with the USMCA are the wins our producers need.”
Sen. Thune said in a tweet that the trade deal will “help open and expand markets.”