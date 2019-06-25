South Dakota’s U.S. representative and senators were noncommittal Monday about a new bill to rescind 20 Medals of Honor that were awarded to soldiers who participated in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.
The bill's introduction was announced Tuesday in Washington, D.C., by three members of Congress from Washington, New Mexico and California, and by Native American activists and Wounded Knee Massacre descendants from South Dakota.
South Dakota has three members of Congress, and each one is a Republican. The Journal asked each member’s spokesperson Monday for a position on the bill.
A spokesman for Sen. John Thune, Ryan Wrasse, said Thune’s office would review the bill after its formal introduction.
“With respect to Wounded Knee, as Sen. Thune has said in the past, it was a serious and tragic part of the state’s and nation’s history, and it still evokes emotion to this day, and that isn’t lost on him,” Wrasse said.
A spokesperson for Sen. Mike Rounds said his office would review the legislation after its formal introduction. Rounds was unavailable for comment, his spokesperson said, because he is with his wife, Jean, who is undergoing cancer treatment.
Rep. Dusty Johnson’s office provided a written statement: “Wounded Knee is a tragic chapter in our nation’s history that we should all learn from. Medal of Honor recipients of today are held to a tremendously higher standard. It’s painfully clear from our history, the U.S. didn’t have these same standards in 1890. The Army has reviewed these medals in the past and I’ve been in conversations to determine whether another review may be warranted.”