South Dakota lawmakers start speedy redistricting process

Rep. Ryan Cwach, who is one of just two Democrats on the committees and the only one in attendance Monday, opposed both moves by the committee.

“My goal here is to draw good districts and fair districts,” he told lawmakers, adding that he wanted more time to dig into the data before setting the population threshold guidelines.

Democrats hold about 10% of legislative seats, so proportionately, the redistricting committee is in line with the Legislature’s makeup. However, areas with large Native American populations — which in recent years have often sent Democrats to the Statehouse — present one of the largest redistricting challenges.

Federal law requires that racial minorities receive adequate representation in legislative boundaries. Republican lawmakers have said they will focus on areas encompassing tribal reservations and plan to hold public input sessions near the Rosebud and Pine Ridge Indian Reservations.

But O.J. Semans, a Native American voting rights advocate, told the committee it was already not doing enough groundwork to ensure Native American voices are heard. He and other voting rights advocates have pushed the committees to hold the meetings on reservation land and initiate meetings with tribal governments.