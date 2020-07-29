South Dakota lawmakers want to wait to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Top South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday said they would rather wait until the legislative session in January to decide how to use most of the federal coronavirus aid the state has received.

Following a conference call with Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday night, Republican legislative leaders said they were following the current negotiations in Congress over the new coronavirus aid package and hoping that Congress would extend the deadline beyond the end of the year to allocate most of the $1.25 billion the state has received. If that happens, there may not be a special session this fall, said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Platte Republican.

Qualm cautioned that it may be a couple of weeks before Congress finalizes the rules for spending the aid, saying, “There’s still some things up in the air.”

The state has spent about $75 million of the aid so far, with most of that going toward unemployment benefits. As leaders figure out what to do with roughly a billion dollars of what's left, the governor told lawmakers that if Congress extends the deadline, there would likely be no need for a special session, according to state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican.