The South Dakota Legislature is now accepting applications from South Dakota high school students interested in serving as pages for the 2024 Session.

The program is open to high school juniors and seniors, including home-schooled students, from any school district in South Dakota, and gives them the opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand by serving in the House of Representatives or the Senate for one of five terms during the Session's main run.

The 99th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from Jan. 9 to March 25, 2024, with a recess from March 11 to 24. Pages are assigned to committee meetings in the mornings and Chamber floor sessions in the afternoons, assist in the Legislative Post Office, and help legislators, as needed. They receive $55 for each legislative day they serve. In addition to being part of history in the making through the educational experience, students also participate in scheduled social activities.

Former participants in the Legislative Page Program have gone on to become legislative interns and legislators.

To apply for a Legislative Page position, students must have signed sponsorship approval from a current legislator and submit a completed application and cover letter. The preferred application deadline is Oct. 6, with a final deadline of Oct. 20. Information on the Page program, including an application, can be found on the Legislative Research Council's website.