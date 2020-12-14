South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees

Nominations and applications are now being accepted for the 2021 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award, the organization announced Monday.

The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 21 states. In South Dakota, the award is presented with the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition.

The 2020 recipient of the award was Blair Brothers Angus Ranch of Sturgis.

Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.