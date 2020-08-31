 Skip to main content
South Dakota man dies when tornado blows RV off road near Miller
South Dakota man dies when tornado blows RV off road near Miller

MILLER | A retired farmer was killed Sunday when a tornado blew a recreational vehicle off the highway near Miller in central South Dakota, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.

Dean Paul Nelson, 73, was driving an RV with a car trailer southbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the tornado struck around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, about 13 miles north of Miller. The tornado crossed the road east to west.

According to a news release, the tornado caused the RV and trailer to detach. The trailer flipped in the west ditch, destroying the trailer and tossing the car away. The RV came down on its roof 150 to 200 yards west of the road in a cornfield.

Nelson, who farmed for many years in nearby Sully County, died at the scene.

