SPOKANE, Wash. | Officials have identified three people killed in a single-engine plane crash north of Spokane last week.

The Stevens County coroner's office on Wednesday identified the victims as Diego Senn, 30, of Spokane; Andrew Trouton, 30, of Prairie City, S.D.; and Joo Chan Lee, 24, of Spokane.

All three were involved with a Moody Bible Institute aviation program in Spokane.

The coroner's office said Senn was an instructor pilot, while Trouton and Lee were flight students.

The Cessna 172 crashed in a field seven miles west of Deer Park on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

