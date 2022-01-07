South Dakota Mines honors Todd Kenner as a distinguished alumni

South Dakota Mines 184th commencement ceremony recognized Todd Kenner, a Rapid City native, among 10 distinguished alumni honorees from both 2020 and 2021, according to a news release.

Kenner graduated from South Dakota Mines with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1983. He has more than 38 years of experience in engineering design and business management.

He began his career as a water resource design engineer for public projects in Fort Collins, Colo., eventually leading a $600 million A/E/C consulting company. Currently, he is the president/CEO of RESPEC, a 52-year-old company headquartered in Rapid City whose founders were academic professors at Mines.

During his 12 years at RESPEC, he has led the strategic expansion leveraging the company’s nationally recognized technical expertise in the area of rock mechanics. During his tenure, RESPEC has grown from annual revenues of $14 million to $85 million and a geographic presence of two offices to 26 offices and one international location. RESPEC is an employee-owned company with 500 professionals.

Kenner's career spans years of public service, and currently he serves on the Elevate Rapid City Board of Directors and Executive Committee and on the board of directors for the Community Health Center of the Black Hills.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0