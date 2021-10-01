South Dakota Mines puts NASA grant money to far-reaching use

South Dakota Mines student and faculty researchers have received $300,000 in grants from NASA for work that may one day help to spur improvements in medicine and other areas. The work includes modeling microgravity in a rotating wall vessel, as well as combing the massive set of data gathered during a wide range of experiments on the space station and space shuttle.
One key future use of this research may involve treating disease, explained Mike Ray, communications manager for South Dakota Mines.
“These applications include possibly creating newer medicines that are better at targeting cancer cells,” Ray said in a telephone interview, noting one of many possible applications for the research.
Travis Walker, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering at South Dakota Mines, described sources for the research.
“We take the old data that was gathered from experiments in space, and we do new work on it,” Walker said in a statement.
Members of the Walker Research Group are pouring over these older data sets with new tools to provide novel insights that may benefit future space exploration and/or scientific challenges on Earth.
“What NASA really wants us to do is to turn around and suggest the next generation of experiments on the space station,” Walker said.
Walker and his research team study fundamental physics of particles at very small scales. In 2017, he won a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation on new ways to manipulate the particle-laden fluids inside 3D printing processes. This work led to the creation of several different research projects.
“Because we study fundamental physics, solving previous problems has led us to all sorts of new applications,” Walker said.
These applications include everything from possible new delivery of cancer drugs and better braking systems for automobiles to new ways to grow the beneficial microbes that are needed for cutting edge biotechnology applications and much more.
The latest NASA funded research includes work with Mingyang Tan, formerly a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at Mines who is now at the University of Connecticut. Tan is examining data from a series of experiments done in the space station in the 1990s on particles that are suspended in fluids.
South Dakota Mines is one of many universities across the country competing for NASA funded research projects.
“Caltech, MIT, Stanford and other major universities have this level of computer coding and research,” Walker said. “I’m lucky to have a large group of students and researchers who could be successful at any major university in the country.
“My success,” Walker added, “has been highly dependent on other researchers and students like Dr. Tan.”