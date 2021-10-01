South Dakota Mines puts NASA grant money to far-reaching use

Walker and his research team study fundamental physics of particles at very small scales. In 2017, he won a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation on new ways to manipulate the particle-laden fluids inside 3D printing processes. This work led to the creation of several different research projects.

“Because we study fundamental physics, solving previous problems has led us to all sorts of new applications,” Walker said.

These applications include everything from possible new delivery of cancer drugs and better braking systems for automobiles to new ways to grow the beneficial microbes that are needed for cutting edge biotechnology applications and much more.

The latest NASA funded research includes work with Mingyang Tan, formerly a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at Mines who is now at the University of Connecticut. Tan is examining data from a series of experiments done in the space station in the 1990s on particles that are suspended in fluids.

South Dakota Mines is one of many universities across the country competing for NASA funded research projects.