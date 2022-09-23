South Dakota Mines rededicates 'M' on M Hill

Amidst the South Dakota wind, Dr. Jim Rankin rededicated the M Hill monument on "M Day" Friday in front of South Dakota Mines students, faculty and alumni.

Rankin said more than $160,000 was raised from alumni and donors across the country to refurbish the large M situated near the top of the iconic Rapid City hill. He also said the project was made possible by local businesses, students, faculty and alumni with removing and restoring the plaques and donating time and knowledge to the M.

"We like to think of ourselves at South Dakota Mines as being a family so we really involved not only the students but the faculty, staff and alumni to come back," he said. "We have plaques with all of our graduates names up there, so you can always go back and see and touch base back with South Dakota Mines. Alumni are a big part of our family."

The M on M Hill was started in 1912 representing the School of Mines. Rankin said the school started adding plaques with alumni names and later added the S and D to have more room for plaques.

"It just really is a tribute to our alumni association or alums across the globe, to show that they've left a mark here at South Dakota Mines," he said.

Rankin said the M is a trademark and tradition for those who decide to go to Mines, but it's really a tradition for those in the Rapid City and Black Hills area.

He said in addition to the renovated M and restored plaques, two benches will be named in honor of Jim and Connie Green, who matched a $50,000 gift to restoring the M, and Dr. Scott Kenner and his wife Mary. Kenner retired after teaching as a professor in civil and environmental engineering, and finished serving on the CARA Board of directors.

Rankin also said they plan on adding a walking path with switchbacks and benches on the lower part of M Hill.