South Dakota Mines Student Emergency Fund tops $200,000

The Student Senate at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology voted unanimously to donate $50,000 to the Student Emergency Fund to help students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This gift follows $150,000 in donations from alumni and friends of South Dakota Mines, faculty and staff and students.

The Student Senate contribution comes from the general activity fee reserve fund, which is used to fund several student services, including the Surbeck Center, health services, clubs and organizations and other activities.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the Mines community and the Student Senate,” Mines President Jim Rankin said. “Our country needs each of our students to finish their degrees. These donations ensure the next generation of scientists and engineers will graduate to help society tackle the kind of challenges we are facing now.”

