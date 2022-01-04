South Dakota Mines student nominated for Student Veteran of the Year award

South Dakota Mines student Michael Frazer Garcia, a business management in technology major and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is a finalist for the national “Student Veteran of the Year” award, according to an announcement from Student Veterans of America and a news release from South Dakota Mines.

Frazer Garcia, of Brandon in eastern South Dakota, joined the Marine Corps in 2012 and served abroad in several locations. In Student Veterans of America, he held several positions, including treasurer, secretary and president. He also held positions on campus as the public chair for the student association and academic chair for Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.

“This nomination is not just about me, it’s about all those around me. I would not be here without the support of my wife and friends, everyone in the South Dakota Mines Veterans Club, and the gentlemen of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.” Frazer Garcia said in a statement.

Derek Flom, director of the Veterans Resource Center at Mines, said, “Since the day Michael started to attend classes at South Dakota Mines he has been willing to jump in and help wherever he could. Michael is a very humble person but his leadership as the president of the Veterans Club has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Frazer Garcia is also active in Mines’ Veterans Resource Center.

The national Student Veteran of the Year winner will be announced Friday at the SVA National Conference in Florida.

