South Dakota Mines students carve ou ghost stories for the public

Chloe Ryan loves to craft horror stories.

“It’s a lot of fun to be on the edge of your seat,” said Ryan, a junior at South Dakota Mines. “I’ve convinced a lot of people to never go camping with me again.”

Ryan is channeling her fondness for fearful things this semester in Laura Kremmel’s course, “Terror & Horror: The Gothic Tradition,” along with more than a dozen other students. They’re exploring an ancient topic that may be more relevant than ever as they investigate what’s scary, both now and centuries ago, through the literary texts they’re reading and the projects they’re pursuing.

They’re also leading a pair of ghost tours, Thursday and Friday evenings, that are free and open to the public.

“We do talk about what is scary to them,” said Kremmel, an assistant professor of English at the university. But she emphasized that the students plunge into careful analyses of the texts to understand fear from another perspective – and sometimes a very distant perspective.

“We’re simultaneously talking about what they find unsettling and what the people of the time period when the book was written would have found so unsettling,” she said.

Kremmel also prompts her students to drench themselves in local stories. She and her students are leading two downtown treks they’re calling “Ghost Tours of Rapid City,” sponsored by the Science, Technology & Society program, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The tours start out at Einstein Bros. Bagels, at 501 E. Saint Joseph St. Anyone can come and join the free tours and listen to the students present ghost stories they’ve researched and rehearsed, focusing on various downtown legends.

For Kremmel, the whole process of exploring scary things is a familiar one.

“I’ve been interested in scary stories since I was a kid,” she said, and then she explained how she channeled that interest into a master of letters in Gothic Studies at the University of Stirling, in Scotland. She also earned another master’s degree and a Ph.D., both in English, at Lehigh University.

Kremmel has developed her research with an eye on the outside world. She’s been working on a book, scheduled to be published this spring, called “Romantic Medicine and the Gothic Imagination: Morbid Anatomies.”

“I was revising it heavily over the COVID year,” she said. “I do have a chapter on contagion in there. The chapter was there before, but it took a different shape.”

She said the chapter focuses on Mary Shelley’s novel, “The Last Man.”

“It’s a plague novel, basically,” Kremmel said.

She described how people respond to the plague in the absence of established public health information.

“Because there was no public health messaging, people are basically left to rely on rumors – lots of what we’re seeing today, actually – and the rumors themselves kind of became more dangerous than the plague itself,” she said.

This work is not part of the class, she stressed, noting that the course she’s teaching is rooted in the assigned literature. Those books include well-known novels such as Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights.” The reading list also includes the more recent “The Haunting of Hill House,” by Shirley Jackson, and several other pieces as well.

Kremmel reflected on why such a course, steeped in the humanities, might be valuable to students whose concentrations lean toward the scientific. It fulfills an upper-level humanities requirement, but as Kremmel tells it, it does much more than that.

“They’re used to listening a lot,” she said of the students. “The ability to discuss things with each other I think is valuable for many reasons.”

She noted a fundamental one, focusing on the Gothic element of the course.

“It expands your own experience beyond the boundary of yourself,” she said, explaining that characters who are victims of such things as domestic violence have a chance to speak in the stories.

“The Gothic, I always say, is the literature of the Other," she said. "People who have been cast out, who are not considered to be part of the community, who are not considered to be conventional – the Gothic gives them a voice.”

But she added that many texts – particularly the older ones – don’t preserve that voice through the end of the story. The old framework is often restored, even if for a time the outsider has a chance to speak.

As Kremmel and her students prepare for the storytelling tours, they’ll be thinking about these subjects – especially the concept of the ghost.

“We’re going to resurrect some of these Others who may have been forgotten," she said. "That’s what ghost tours do in general.”

Early Thursday afternoon, Kremmel took her class outside onto the campus lawn to practice telling their stories. On a windy day, the air was suddenly filled with tales about haunted taverns, hotels, firehouses, theaters and even the odd haunted tree.

Kremmel said she likes to work on some type of public outreach project when she teaches the class. The last time she taught it, in 2018, she and her class coordinated a Frankenstein festival, commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel.

“I like to get them out of classrooms to see how they can use the material differently,” Kremmel said.

After students practiced telling their stories on Thursday, they shared some thoughts about the class – and how different it is from most of the material they study.

“It’s the concept of terror and horror,” said Chance Schisler, a School of Mines senior taking the class. “Even with other English classes, you have (mostly) technical writing and communication.”

Kremmel said the class builds on those sorts of skills, especially with the storytelling they were preparing to do. But she said they’ll use those skills in ways that seep outside of the usual boundaries for anyone who’d like to listen.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.