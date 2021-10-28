South Dakota Mines students carve out ghost stories for the public

Chloe Ryan loves to craft horror stories.

“It’s a lot of fun to be on the edge of your seat,” said Ryan, a junior at South Dakota Mines. “I’ve convinced a lot of people to never go camping with me again.”

Ryan, along with more than a dozen other students at the School of Mines, is channeling her fondness for fearful things this semester in Laura Kremmel’s course, “Terror & Horror: The Gothic Tradition." They’re exploring an ancient topic that may be more relevant than ever as they investigate what’s scary, both now and centuries ago, through the literary texts they’re reading and the projects they’re pursuing.

They’ve also been working on a pair of ghost tours, one of which is still to come. Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Kremmel and her students are conducting the second of their “Ghost Tours of Rapid City,” sponsored by the Science, Technology & Society program. The tour begins at Einstein Bros. Bagels, at 501 E. Saint Joseph St.

Anyone can come and join the free tour and listen to the students present ghost stories they’ve researched and rehearsed, focusing on various downtown legends.

For Kremmel, an assistant professor of English at the university, the whole process of exploring scary things is a familiar one.

“I’ve been interested in scary stories since I was a kid,” she said, and then she explained how she channeled that interest into a master of letters in Gothic Studies at the University of Stirling, in Scotland. She also earned another master’s degree and a Ph.D., both in English, at Lehigh University.

Kremmel has developed her research with an eye on the outside world. She’s been working on a book, scheduled to be published this spring, called “Romantic Medicine and the Gothic Imagination: Morbid Anatomies.”

“I was revising it heavily over the COVID year,” she said. “I do have a chapter on contagion in there. The chapter was there before, but it took a different shape.”

She said the chapter focuses on Mary Shelley’s novel, “The Last Man.”

“It’s a plague novel, basically,” Kremmel said, and she described how characters in the novel respond to the plague in the absence of public health information.

“Because there was no public health messaging, people are basically left to rely on rumors – lots of what we’re seeing today, actually – and the rumors themselves kind of became more dangerous than the plague itself,” she said.

This research is not part of the class, Kremmel stressed, noting that the course she’s teaching is rooted in the assigned literature. Those books include well-known novels such as Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights.” The reading list also includes the more recent “The Haunting of Hill House,” by Shirley Jackson, and several other pieces as well.

Kremmel emphasized that in class, the students plunge into careful analyses of texts to understand fear from another perspective – and sometimes a very distant perspective.

“We’re simultaneously talking about what they find unsettling and what the people of the time period when the book was written would have found so unsettling,” she said.

Kremmel reflected on why such a course, steeped in the humanities, might be valuable to students whose concentrations lean toward the scientific. It fulfills an upper-level humanities requirement, but as Kremmel tells it, it does much more than that.

“They’re used to listening a lot,” she said of the students. “The ability to discuss things with each other I think is valuable for many reasons.”

Kremmel also described how Gothic literature can nudge a student to think outside of the usual parameters. The Gothic element, she said, "expands your own experience beyond the boundary of yourself."

That's a powerful sort of expansion, she suggested, especially when students can discuss their reactions and interpretations with one another.

“The Gothic, I always say, is the literature of the Other," she said. "People who have been cast out, who are not considered to be part of the community, who are not considered to be conventional – the Gothic gives them a voice.”

As Kremmel and her students prepared for the storytelling tours, they focused especially hard on the concept of the ghost.

“We’re going to resurrect some of these Others who may have been forgotten," she said on Thursday. "That’s what ghost tours do in general.”

Early Thursday afternoon, Kremmel took her class outside onto the campus lawn to practice telling their stories. On a windy day, the air was suddenly thick with tales about haunted taverns, hotels, firehouses, theaters and even the odd haunted tree.

Kremmel said she likes to work on some type of public outreach project when she teaches the class. The last time she taught it, in 2018, she and her class coordinated a Frankenstein festival, commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel.

“I like to get them out of classrooms to see how they can use the material differently,” Kremmel said.

After students practiced telling their stories on Thursday, they shared some thoughts about the class – and how different it is from most of the material they study.

“It’s the concept of terror and horror” that distinguishes it from other classes, said Chance Schisler, a School of Mines senior taking the class. “Even with other English classes, you have (mostly) technical writing and communication.”

Kremmel said the class builds on those skills, but she added that students use the skills in ways – such as telling scary stories – that they might not employ elsewhere.

And starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, they'll do that for anyone who’d like to listen.

