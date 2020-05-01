South Dakota Mines students to return to the classroom in the fall, school says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is following the direction of the Board of Regents and other universities around the nation in returning to in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

A campus task force that includes faculty, staff and health experts is developing a plan for the return of students to campus that will utilize best practices and protocols to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Some aspects of campus life and experiences may look different going forward. The details on new protocols will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The communication from the Board of Regents states that it “will be guided by safety, science, and the institutions’ educational mission with a priority to balance the significant value of on-campus teaching and learning with an equal responsibility to protect community health and safety.”