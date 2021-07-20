South Dakota Mines team uses cold spray to help Air Force repair B-1B Lancer

As the research and development progressed over the years, it led to spin-off companies and the addition of the additive manufacturing technology to the toolbox of the 28th Maintenance Group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This facility at Ellsworth is the first of its type,” said James. “What we are doing here is taking technology that’s been tested and proven in the lab and infusing it right at the combat level.”

James noted there is a long list of individuals, organization and industry partners, political leaders who have helped make the program successful, including Dr. Heather Wilson, former Secretary of the Air Force and Mines president, industry partners like VRC Metal Systems, Army and Air Force Research Laboratories, and numerous Mines students and professors who have contributed hard work and expertise over the years.

“The school has been a huge supporter, especially Dr. Grant Crawford who helps us come up with solutions to problems we have encountered on the way,” James said. “More recently the addition of the X-Force Fellowship program though the National Security Innovation Network is bringing young innovators to the table.”

Zac Hogan, a mechanical engineering major and an X-Force fellow from Mines, is the latest edition to Ellsworth’s additive manufacturing team.