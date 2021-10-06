South Dakota Mines to hold naming ceremony Thursday

South Dakota Mines will host a naming ceremony for the Karen M. Swindler Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Pearson Alumni and Conference Center next to the Mines campus at 330 East Kansas City Street, according to a news release.

Mines officials believe this is the first time a university department of chemical and biological engineering has been named in honor of a woman, according to the release. The event will also announce the largest one-time gift in university history.

Karen M. Swindler was an alumna and industry leader who passed away in 2018.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0