South Dakota Mines to hold naming ceremony Thursday

South Dakota Mines will host a naming ceremony for the Karen M. Swindler Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Pearson Alumni and Conference Center next to the Mines campus at 330 East Kansas City Street, according to a news release.

Mines officials believe this is the first time a university department of chemical and biological engineering has been named in honor of a woman, according to the release. The event will also announce the largest one-time gift in university history.

Karen M. Swindler was an alumna and industry leader who passed away in 2018.

