South Dakota Mines to hold virtual commencement on May 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Class of 2020 at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is unable to celebrate commencement in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their hard work and achievements will not go unrecognized.

Members of the South Dakota Mines commencement committee have planned a virtual commencement video that will premiere on the university’s commencement webpage at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Spring 2020 graduates are also invited to join any future commencement ceremony to receive their degree in person.

“The Class of 2020 deserves high praise for finishing their degrees in these difficult circumstances. These engineers and scientists represent the very best of us all. They have overcome unique challenges to attain success. They are the problem solvers of tomorrow, and their achievements are a great reminder that there is a bright future ahead,” South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin said in a press release.

The virtual commencement features a retro video game theme that intends to have a little fun while recognizing graduates. A teaser previewing the full commencement video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wMSO0Mh6J4.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0