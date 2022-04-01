South Dakota Mines weather club grows closer with search for Northern Lights

About two hours into standing in the cold, dark night with the sky clear as glass, Jake Lindbloom thought he saw light pillars on the northern horizon.

“Is that it,” he asked a group of 13 fellow South Dakota Mines students standing by tripods and cameras and waiting in cars with hopes of catching the Aurora Borealis.

After about 20 seconds of exposure on her Canon camera, Lexy Elizalde, president of the school’s weather club, saw a green haze just above the hills.

“That’s it, guys come look at this,” she said.

About 10 members of South Dakota Mines’ Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences club, or weather club, and three mechanical engineering majors set out Wednesday for the chance to see the Northern Lights.

Elizalde said this was the group’s first time going out to see the lights together since there’s usually short notice and the phenomenon is difficult to predict since it relies on the sun. She said there’s also a lot of distance in space for the flares to cross. However, science has come a long way in the last 10 years to be more accurate in predictions.

Earth’s conditions also play a factor, both on the ground and in the atmosphere. Elizalde said low and high clouds would both interrupt the view, and light pollution would distract from the view as well. There’s also air turbulence that could disrupt viewing conditions.

She said Wednesday’s viewing was created by two strong solar flare ejections that were Earth directed. The flares themselves typically take a couple days to reach the Earth.

Lindbloom, the vice president of the club, said generally the winter provides the best chance to see the Northern Lights since the nights are longer. Elizalde said the sun has a cycle of activity that goes up and down every five to seven years. She said the sun right now is halfway up the activity curve to its maximum.

“We are actually kind of increasing a lot more lately than expected, so that’s very exciting,” she said. “I’m hoping that trend continues as we reach the maximum of the solar cycle.”

For Lindbloom and many other members of the club, it was the first time they got to see the Northern Lights.

“It is absolutely amazing,” he said. “It’s far exceeded my expectations for sure.”

He said being able to see it with members of the club made it even better.

“I’ve already felt like we’ve already come together a lot more and it’s great just to be out here and bond,” Lindbloom said. “When you go outside of the classroom at the school, you just grow even more closely together. It’s really been quite an experience.”

For Elizalde, it was the second time she got to see the aurora, but the first time she got to stay and document how it changed throughout the night. She said the club has been her community and being able to share the experience with them made her a lot happier.

“It also makes me really proud of them, too, because they also helped with the forecasting,” she said. “They actually took the effort to come out here with me and they actually trusted me to do this. I’m really glad that they did.”

The Northern Lights are just a small portion of what the weather club pays attention to, though. The group holds discussions on weather, visits with meteorologists in broadcast and at the National Weather Service, goes to conferences, networks with professionals in the field and does community outreach.

The club is only open to South Dakota Mines students and is typically present at the Student Organization Fair held once a semester. Interested students can also email wxclub@mines.sdsmt.edu

