South Dakota moves to No. 17; South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon still lead women's Top 25

As women's basketball teams finish up their regular season and turn their attention to the conference tournaments, South Dakota women's basketball moved up three spots to No. 17 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 after completing a perfect regular season run through the Summit League.

No. 17 South Dakota (27-2) finished 16-0 in Summit League regular season play to run the table for the second time in three years. In the 28 years of the Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference, only three teams have completed a regular season sweep and South Dakota is the first program to do it twice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Coyotes set a program record for regular season victories with 27 with the team's only losses this season coming to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 23 Missouri State.

South Dakota has now tied for the most single-season appearances by a Summit League team in the AP Top 25 with 10 weeks this season.

South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain a step above everyone else.

The Gamecocks stayed at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll released Monday, receiving 27 of 30 first-place votes from the media panel. Baylor was second, getting two first-place votes. Oregon had the final one to stay at No. 3.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0