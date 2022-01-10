 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota Municipal League endorses Medicaid expansion

  • 0
Mayor Steve Allender

Mayor Steve Allender

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

A ballot measure campaign to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota received an endorsement on Monday from an organization that advocates for the state's cities and towns.

The nod from the South Dakota Municipal League shows growing momentum for the proposal, which will appear on ballots in November. It would make Medicaid health coverage available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level, which is currently about $17,000 annually for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four.

“This would return hundreds of millions of our tax dollars to our state, keep rural hospitals open, and provide affordable care to hard-working South Dakotans all over the state," Steve Allender, the mayor of Rapid City and the president of the Municipal League, said in a statement.

South Dakota is one of 12 states that have not expanded federal health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Even as the federal government has tried to entice those states with financial incentives, key Republican lawmakers have resisted Medicaid expansion and moved to make it harder for voters to expand it. They have criticized the proposal as an expansion of government that would create higher taxes.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

So much for the Social Security cost-of-living increase. Because of the increased deductions for Medicare and Part D prescriptions, my benefit…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Wouldn't it be great if the county commissioners would lower property taxes 17% instead of raising their salaries another 17% with the new pro…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

My dream for 2022 is for the local government to prioritize the needs of the hard-working, tax-paying citizens first.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

No, State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, you can't purport to welcome input from constituents and then submit a column to the Journal carping about …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

So since we have a "Civic Center" which is for the citizens, why can't they open part of it up during deadly cold weather, like they did for t…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Amazing job' by LA officers who saved pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News