Dozens of people filed into The Monument Fine Arts Theater Saturday, faces alighting with recognition at friends and family members. Children clung to their parents, burying tiny faces in camo-clad shoulders. The faint hymn of patriotic music echoed through the hall.

The room was abuzz as 84 members of the South Dakota National Guard returned from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

The 109th Regional Support Group left mid-December in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. They were forced to abandon the traditional activation ceremony due to Winter Storm Diaz, but Governor Kristi Noem paid them a visit during pre-deployment training in Fort Hood, Texas. While they were training to head overseas, another unit was called to serve the people of the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations — two of the hardest-hit areas after the winter weather.

According to Brigade Commander Col. Wyatt Hansen, the soldiers were sent to various bases across the Middle East, and supported more than 8,000 U.S. and coalition military personnel. By assisting partners in the region, Hansen said, the 109th played a strategic role at a critical moment.

"I'm hopeful that we have a tangible sense of progress," he said. "Some of the things that happened...[the] longest period of time without an attack on our bases. We're in that moment now. The Iraqi government is relatively stable. The number of Da'esh (ISIS) fighters is at record lows. Significant numbers of displaced personnel from this conflict are being repatriated to the country they came from, and the U.S. and Iraqi government just had a joint security dialogue...We were there to support that. These are all signs of progress."

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Gov. Kristi Noem attended the ceremony and expressed their thanks for the service and sacrifice each soldier makes. Salamun, an Air Force veteran, reflected on his time in the service and his son's two tours in Afghanistan. He offered words of advice for those returning.

"Resiliency is about endurance. It's about progressing through when the wind is in your face. It's about keeping moving forward," Salamun said. "When you're back into your day jobs, wherever that might be, and it might be challenging to pick up where you left off — here's the thing — you can do it because you've done it before."

Returning to everyday life can be a shock, Salamun said, because life goes on — even when it feels like time is standing still for those deployed. Life did go on for the families of the 109th — several soldiers came home to new babies. Three completed their military service on Saturday — the last time they'll don their uniform in service of this nation. Parents missed the end of one school year and the start of another. Spouses missed anniversaries. People celebrated birthdays. None of the missed opportunities mattered Saturday when hugs were had for the first time in nearly a year.

Governor Noem was given the opportunity to "drop the flag" during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, but chose instead to attend the National Guard deactivation ceremony. The 109th was invited to record a message with her to play during the race's opening. It ended with the classic, "Gentlemen, start your engines," with the uniformed soldiers smiling and waving flags in the background.

She praised the 109th for their efficiency and professionalism, and said she's proud and honored to be their Commander-In-Chief.

"I thank God we still have men and women who step up and serve and still believe in this country. We look across this country, there's very few things to be proud of anymore," Noem said. "We can be proud of you. We can be proud of you, and we can get on our knees tonight and thank God that you were home and that we still have freedom because of what you've done and how you completed your mission. God bless you. Thank you so much."

After roll call — during which each soldier got the opportunity to shake hands with Noem, Johnson, Salamun and National Guard leaders — Maj. Shane Skinner read out the order releasing the 109th from duty.

Chaplain Maj. Robert Lacey rounded out the afternoon with a benediction, before the soldiers and their families made way towards the parking lot and back to normal life.