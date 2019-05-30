A change of command ceremony for the South Dakota National Guard is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 8 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theater in Rapid City.
Brig. Gen. Jeffrey P. Marlette will be promoted to the rank of major general and take command as the 22nd adjutant general from Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Reisch, who served in the position since April 2011.
Gov. Kristi Noem will preside over the ceremony, which is open to the public.
As adjutant general, Marlette will command the nearly 4,200 South Dakota Air and Army National Guard men and women with over 1,000 full-time federal and state employees. He will be responsible for strategic planning, assignment of leaders, recruiting, training, equipping, mobilization, facilities and public relations.
He also will serve as a member of Gov. Noem's cabinet, leading the Department of the Military. In that role, he will be responsible for making sure the South Dakota National Guard is trained and ready to respond to state and federal missions at all times.
Reisch will retire from the SDNG with over 40 years of military service.