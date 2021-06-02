South Dakota nonprofit accuses Gov. Noem of stoking 'racial fears' with immigration comments

A South Dakota nonprofit is again accusing Gov. Kristi Noem of stoking "racial fears" through comments about refugee and unaccompanied minor scenarios it says don't exist in the state.
"The governor has created a problem where there never was one," South Dakota Voices for Peace said in a Wednesday news release.
SDVFP sent its release in response to comments Gov. Kristi Noem made during a May 26 episode of The Sean Hannity Show that featured Noem and other Republican governors.
"Is there any recourse for all of you to not facilitate lawbreaking and then have to bear the burden of the financial costs of (the federal government's immigration) policies?" Hannity asked Noem.
"Well, we were very bold about telling them do not send us unaccompanied children, and very bold in telling the federal government that we did not want to participate in what they're doing to threaten our national security," Noem responded. The federal government doesn't "have to notify us. They don't have to get our approval as governors to put these children or put unvetted refugees into our states."
"I can communicate, however, with the people who run those programs in my state. And they do receive state dollars. And so they need to know that those are threatened, if they're threatening the people of South Dakota," she said.
"By threatening the people of South Dakota she's referring to the security issues that come with housing the illegal immigrants," said Ian Fury, Noem's spokesman. "It's her role to keep the people of South Dakota safe."
There are no shelters in South Dakota that house unaccompanied minors or refugees, and no groups that help resettle "unvetted" refugees or match children with sponsors, SDVFP Director Taneeza Islam told the Journal.
That's why Noem's comments "in the first place didn't make any sense because no agency in South Dakota is taking in these kids right now," said Islam, who is also a Sioux Falls-based immigration lawyer.
"Threatening to cut funding for essential services to South Dakotan children’s health and well-being is a new low for Governor Noem,” Islam said in the news release. “There have never been any ‘unvetted refugees’ in South Dakota and the governor knows it. Her behavior deliberately plays on people’s racial fears, using pure fiction about terrorism and innocent children to scare people for her own political gain."
SDVPD previously accused Noem of racism and commenting on a nonexistent issue when she tweeted in April that "South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants ... call me when you're an American."
Biden had not asked Noem for help on this issue, Fury said at the time.
What SD groups do
Unaccompanied children who cross the border are put in a detention center where they are supposed be housed for no more than 20 days, Islam said. The Office of Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services then finds a sponsor, usually a relative or close family friend, for the child. In some instances, children remain in a group setting.
578 unaccompanied immigrant children were released to sponsors living in South Dakota between October 2014 and April 2021, according to the ORR.
This vetting and matching process is entirely handled by ORR and federal agencies, Islam said. However, nonprofit and state-funded agencies might end up helping the children once they arrive.
"The children from Central America who are legally seeking refuge in South Dakota go to our state-funded schools, get food through state-funded agencies, and play at our state-funded parks and swimming pools. These children also receive services through agencies protecting victims of child abuse and child sexual assault like the state-funded State’s Attorney’s Offices, police departments, and Department of Social Services," SDVPD said in the release.
"These children are really vulnerable, they are victims of crime, they are victims of sexual assault, so there's tons of different agencies in our state that assist them because they're supposed to assist in those things," Islam added.
SDVFP is the only nonprofit in the state providing legal services to unaccompanied minors. It provides this legal representation free of charge when contacted by a child or the sponsor since SDVFP has no way of reaching out to the children directly.
The children do not have a right to a lawyer when they go to immigration court in Minnesota but having an immigration attorney greatly increases their chance of gaining legal status, Islam said.
Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota helps resettle adult, child and family refugees, but only after they have been admitted by the federal government, Islam said.
"Refugees who come to the United States are the most vetted people entering our country," the release says. "There is no such thing as an 'unvetted refugee.' Refugees are processed through the United Nations and vetted by nearly a dozen United States federal agencies."
There are multiple South Dakota church and nonprofit groups that help refugees and unaccompanied children by teaching English and providing basic needs.
