South Dakota nonprofit accuses Gov. Noem of stoking 'racial fears' with immigration comments

A South Dakota nonprofit is again accusing Gov. Kristi Noem of stoking "racial fears" through comments about refugee and unaccompanied minor scenarios it says don't exist in the state.

"The governor has created a problem where there never was one," South Dakota Voices for Peace said in a Wednesday news release.

SDVFP sent its release in response to comments Gov. Kristi Noem made during a May 26 episode of The Sean Hannity Show that featured Noem and other Republican governors.

"Is there any recourse for all of you to not facilitate lawbreaking and then have to bear the burden of the financial costs of (the federal government's immigration) policies?" Hannity asked Noem.

"Well, we were very bold about telling them do not send us unaccompanied children, and very bold in telling the federal government that we did not want to participate in what they're doing to threaten our national security," Noem responded. The federal government doesn't "have to notify us. They don't have to get our approval as governors to put these children or put unvetted refugees into our states."