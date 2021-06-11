South Dakota one of three states that tax groceries at full rate

“If you’re really serious about making life a little easier for lower-income [families], that would be the very first item that I would look at,” said Evert Van der Sluis, an economics professor at South Dakota State University who was part of the June 3 panel

Taxing groceries increases the probability of low-income household food insecurity, according to a May 2021 article published in the journal Food Policy. The same study estimated that food insecurity rises with each percentage point of sales taxes on food.

Kathryn Birkeland, an economics professor at the University of South Dakota, said she would support taking sales tax off of food and added that the state needs to take a look at its tax structure overall.

“If you want to live in a place that has amenities and services you want, it needs to be a place that collects enough tax revenue to pay for that,” she said during the June 3 panel. “Property taxes are high in South Dakota, and it adds to the housing burden to the cost of buying a house. Changing that tax structure can help for sure.”

Bills to reduce or eliminate sales tax on food have repeatedly failed in the South Dakota Legislature, most recently in the 2021 session.