The South Dakota Retirement System gained 7.94 percent in fiscal 2018, according to State Investment Officer Matt Clark.
That was more than the capital markets benchmark return of 7.33 percent but less than the state-funds benchmark of 8.55 percent.
Overall SDRS assets rose to more than $12.2 billion by the June 30 end of fiscal 2018. They started last fiscal year at about $11.6 billion, Clark said.
The fund earned 13.84 percent after expenses in fiscal 2017.
He told members of the Legislature's Executive Board that the State investment Council was conservatively positioned because stock prices were so high.
The council follows a long-term contrarian philosophy of buying big when prices are low and selling substantially as prices appear to exceed their values.
“Just crazy bull markets,” Clark said in remarks to a subcommittee of lawmakers. “This will probably be an easy-come, easy-go thing at the end of the day. We think 20 percent of this is fake.”
Markets already looked too high and continued to rise anyway, Clark said. They missed some of the gains because they weren’t sufficiently placed this year, he said.
The SDRS trustees hold a quarterly meeting Sept. 6 in the View 34 conference room, next to Hillsview Golf Course on Pierre's east side along SD 34, starting at 8:30 a.m. CT.
SDRS executive director Rob Wylie told lawmakers Monday he expects the trustees would approve a 2 percent or 2.1 percent cost-of-living adjustment for fiscal 2020 that starts July 1, 2019.
The system has more than 80,000 members who are current or past employees of state government and participating cities, counties, school districts and other local-government units throughout South Dakota. There are more than 27,000 recipients of benefits.
The membership groups elected nearly all of the 15 voting trustees.
Clark said the contrarian approach meant running that selling as prices rose might mean missing peaks. “That’s what we got to do,” he said. “I want to be early instead of cutting it too close.”
Clark talked about gains achieved after the 2008 recession. “We made our big money coming out of the crisis. We made huge money,” he said. “It’s time to batten down the hatches and wait for the next storm to come.”
He added, “That’s the price we have to pay to be a long-term focus contrarian and we’re happy to pay the price.” He said the 10-year performance was at “grand-slam home run” levels.
“Excellent job,” House Speaker Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, said.
Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, was an investment-council member a decade ago. He said the state office's purchases in 2009 and 2010 made "a ton of money." He recalled being contacted by national financial publications.
“People do pay attention to the South Dakota Investment Council,” Bartels said.