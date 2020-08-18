South Dakota prison population down since pandemic onset, but not because of COVID-19 releases

The DOC has also ordered non-essential staff members to work from home, has asked employees and inmates to wear face masks — made by inmates at $.25 to $.50 an hour — staggered employees when possible and halted work release. Leidholt says he could see separation efforts being considered as future facilities are built.

Leidholt says those efforts — along with an increase in cleaning, new barriers in dining halls and staggering groups — have kept the spread under control.

"I'm proud of how responsive and how resilient the staff has been," Leidholt said, pointing to the facilities' escalated separation and cleaning efforts. "Our numbers show the success has been gained to this point. We’ve only had five inmates test positive. That’s an anomaly if you look nationwide."

As of Aug. 4 nationwide, at least 86,639 people in prison had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Marshall Project, which is tracking state and federal inmate trends and correctional responses during the pandemic. That's a 10% increase from the week before.

The first case confirmed in the South Dakota corrections system was on March 23, at the Pierre Community Work Release Center at the women’s prison in Pierre. That led to 155 inmates considered close contacts being put under observation.