South Dakota prisons see unusual amount of suicides this year

The Department of Corrections has seen three incarcerated people die by suicide just four months into 2021 after seeing one suicide per year for the past five years.
The DOC declined to speculate what might explain the three deaths, which occurred at two prisons between March 16 and April 3. However, it said it’s investigating each case to determine if care can be improved.
All prison deaths are investigated with clinic mortality review, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder. Suicides and unexpected deaths are also investigated through an administrative review.
An administrative review is “an assessment of correctional and emergency response actions surrounding an offender's death,” Winder said. “Its purpose is to identify areas where facility operations, policies and procedures can be improved.”
Administrative reviews for suicides consist of determining the circumstances surrounding the death, a review of relevant facility procedures and training, identifying possible factors leading to the suicide, and any recommendations to prevent future ones, according to the DOC’s suicide prevention policy.
The clinical mortality review “is an assessment of the clinical care provided and the circumstances leading up to a death,” Winder said. “Its purpose is to identify areas of patient care or system policies and procedures that can be improved.”
The clinical mortality review for suicides involves a postmortem psychological evaluation and a review of the person’s involvement with behavioral health treatment and programing, the policy says.
Winder did not respond when asked if the DOC will release information on how these suicides happened in a secure setting and whether policy was followed. He also didn't respond when asked if the agency can release redacted or summary versions of the reviews.
The DOC has also asked the Division of Criminal Investigation to review the three suicides.
The scope of DCI’s investigation is limited to looking into whether any crime was committed, not whether jail or prison staff followed policy, according to spokesman Tim Bormann. DCI does not release a summary of its findings like it does when it investigates serious officer use-of-force incidents.
The first suicide occurred on March 16 when Abby Hall was found unresponsive in a bathroom at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to a news release. The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The prison called 911 to report an "inmate down" at 4:39 p.m. and an ambulance soon arrived, according to Bryan Walz, a captain with the Pierre Police Department. He said DCI agents responded to the scene, not any local police officer or deputy.
Hall was admitted to prison on Feb. 5 for a parole violation related to multiple drug convictions, Winder said. She had been on suicide watch but wasn’t receiving her mental health medication, her family told the Argus Leader.
The two other suicides happened at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Michael Noland was found unresponsive in his cell on March 27, while Michael Hand was found unresponsive in his cell on April 2. Hand died the next day at a hospital.
The Sioux Falls-area dispatch center declined to describe when and how the prison reported these incidents.
Noland, 32, was serving multiple sentences, including for first-degree robbery in Brookings County, eluding from law enforcement in Beadle County, and grand theft and drug possession in Minnehaha County.
Hand, a 25-year-old from Rapid City, was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Pennington County. He was 18 when he killed 47-year-old Myron Rock in 2014 in the alley behind Cold Stone Creamery on West Main Street in Rapid City, according to Journal archives.
Rock died from a beating or strangulation, an autopsy found. Hand admitted that he hit Rock multiple times after becoming angry.
Hand was originally charged with second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His lawyer said he had depression and possibly fetal-alcohol syndrome and other disorders.
If you are struggling with suicidal ideation or mental health these resources and referral agencies are available 24/7:
- Helpline Center: 211
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255
- Crisis Care Center in Rapid City: (605) 391-4863
- Mental health and substance abuse services by location in South Dakota
