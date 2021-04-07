South Dakota prisons see unusual amount of suicides this year

The clinical mortality review for suicides involves a postmortem psychological evaluation and a review of the person’s involvement with behavioral health treatment and programing, the policy says.

Winder did not respond when asked if the DOC will release information on how these suicides happened in a secure setting and whether policy was followed. He also didn't respond when asked if the agency can release redacted or summary versions of the reviews.

The DOC has also asked the Division of Criminal Investigation to review the three suicides.

The scope of DCI’s investigation is limited to looking into whether any crime was committed, not whether jail or prison staff followed policy, according to spokesman Tim Bormann. DCI does not release a summary of its findings like it does when it investigates serious officer use-of-force incidents.

The first suicide occurred on March 16 when Abby Hall was found unresponsive in a bathroom at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to a news release. The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.