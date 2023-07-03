The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced last week South Dakota will receive $207,227,523.92 to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

Right now, 28,397 homes and small businesses in South Dakota lack access to a high-speed internet connection, according to NTIA.

“[The] historic investment will help ensure that every household in South Dakota has access to affordable, high-speed internet, regardless of where they live,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are working with Governor Noem to connect more South Dakotans to the digital economy and unlock new opportunities to learn, work and grow.”

States, D.C., and territories will use funding from the BEAD program from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to administer grant programs within their borders.

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other uses.

BEAD is part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda. Details related to the allocation for the states, D.C., and territories are available on internetforall.gov.

Eligible entities can begin submitting their Initial Proposals starting July 1. Once NTIA approves an initial proposal, entities will be able to access at least 20% of their allocated funds.