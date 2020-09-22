 Skip to main content
South Dakota receives fifth-highest Impact Aid in nation for school districts impacted by federal lands
Douglas High School

Douglas High School

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

In fiscal year 2019, South Dakota school districts were among highest-paid in Impact Aid, a reimbursement from a federal program that pays schools back based on the amount of federal land in their district's area.

Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas were the only states to receive more Impact Aid than South Dakota.

NAFIS reimbursed $70.9 million to South Dakota in FY2019, including $6.2 million to Douglas School Districts and $5,589 to Wall School District.

The two districts with the most reimbursement in the state were Oglala Lakota County School District ($13.5 million) and Todd County Independent School District ($14.4 million).

While U.S. public school districts are financed through state and local revenue, federal land is exempt from property taxation, a key source of revenue for public schools in South Dakota.

Examples of federal land include military installations, Indian trust or treaty lands, federal low-rent housing, national parks and other federal buildings and lands.

The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) pays back Impact Aid to school districts with federal property in their area by partially reimbursing the federally-impacted school districts for the loss of locally-derived revenue.

Here is a complete list of the funding NAFIS paid to the nation's school districts in FY2019:

Download PDF NAFIS Impact Aid.pdf
