South Dakota redistricting hits the road amid GOP infighting

South Dakota lawmakers redrawing the state's political boundaries kicked off a three-day tour of public input meetings on Monday amid intra-party Republican bickering and competing proposals for new legislative districts.

The House and Senate committees, both dominated by Republicans, had previously sought accord in the once-in-a-decade process. But as they presented divergent map proposals at a public-input meeting in Box Elder, the schism between the House and Senate was on full display. Each side sought to use the tour — dubbed “the redistricting roadshow” by lawmakers — to gain support for their respective proposals.

The Legislature will convene on Nov. 8 to consider new political boundaries, which must also be approved by Gov. Kristi Noem. If they can't reach a consensus by Dec. 1, redistricting would be determined by the state Supreme Court.

Senate Pro Temp Lee Schoenbeck — one of the most influential Republican lawmakers — accused House members of maintaining “gerrymandered” boundaries in order to preserve current districts that are favorable to their plans for reelection.

“It looks like someone accidentally spilled something on the map,” he said of one district proposed by the House. “They are making a concerted effort to create or protect districts for people.”