 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota reserves jump 42% thanks to COVID-19 relief funds

  • Updated
Pandora Papers-States-Explainer
Erin Bormett

South Dakota’s reserves increased 42% in one year thanks to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to a new report.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Thursday that the state’s 2021 comprehensive financial report shows the state took in $62 million more than expected in revenue and spent $29.2 million less than budgeted.

Total reserves grew from $215.9 million in 2020 to $307.1 million last year. Revenue increased from $4.5 billion to $6.1 billion. The report says the biggest factor was $1.2 billion in pandemic-related grants the state received from the federal government. A growing economy and the construction industry also contributed to increased revenue.

State spending also increased, from $4.3 billion to $5.6 billion. Most of the increase can be attributed to spending COVID-19 relief funds, the report found.

Gov. Kristi Noem said the state needs to be cautious about spending in the face of rising inflation. She has proposed keeping at least 14% of the state budget in reserves.

People are also reading…

The report also noted nearly 30% of the budget funded human and social services; about 23% went to pandemic response; about 20% went to education; and almost 13% went to transportation.

Spending by tourists increased dramatically, rising 31% from October 2020 to October 2021. The number of hotel bookings and airport arrivals grew 33%and 77% respectively.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

If there is a child care crisis (affordable and available) in SD, has the time come for one parent or the other to stay home and care for thei…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

As a special educator and a grandma to a grandson that has struggled with stuttering his entire young life, I was mortified when I read Kristi…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wage…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

A reasonable definition of the term "entitled" is anyone who doesn't realize it takes two working parents to support a family in South Dakota.…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tributes pour in for Tutu in Cape Town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News