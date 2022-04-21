South Dakota schools rebound from pandemic, but struggle with learning loss

South Dakota schools in both the public sector and private sector are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said Thursday there are concerns over students' learning performance and chronic absenteeism.

Sanderson was the guest speaker Thursday for the Pennington County Republican Women. She said the Department of Education is tasked to look at and examine the state's 215 K-12 school districts — 149 public, 47 private and 19 tribal.

"I know that there was quite a bit of conversation throughout the pandemic about what has happened to our school populations due to the pandemic," Sanderson said. "We saw a bit of a dip last year in numbers and saw that return to where we expected our enrollments to be in this current school year."

The Department of Education monitored school and student performance during the pandemic. Sanderson said that for the 2020-2021 school year, approximately 90% of students attended in-person school. The other 10% of students attended classes either remotely or used a blend of in-person and remote learning.

"School leaders thought that about a third of their students in those situations [fully remote or blended] were staying caught up to grade level expectations through the year," Sanderson said. "So, if we hear about remote learning, there are certainly students where that mode of instruction works. But the pandemic showed us that there are students where that's not the best fit."

Sanderson said the area of most concern for her and education leaders was student engagement and chronic absenteeism in learning. She said in a typical year, 3.8% of K-12 students miss 30 days or more of school. During the pandemic last school year, the percentage nearly doubled to 6.8%.

"There were over 8,600 kids throughout the state — kindergarten through 12th graders — who missed 30 or more days of school, and that came from several different populations of students in our general population," Sanderson said.

The vast majority of students, nearly 72%, who missed school came from demographics that are considered to be economically disadvantaged, Sanderson said. Of the students who missed more than 30 days of school, 48.2% were Native American and 50% were in high school.

"We had a lot of students that were working in place of school, taking care of younger siblings who are disengaged for whatever reason," Sanderson said.

In Rapid City, Sanderson said the Department of Labor's local office reported seeing more foot traffic from 16 and 17 year olds who are interested in a more flexible option to finish high school — where they would be able to work and to learn at the same time.

"So, I think that the pandemic has shown us that students are in a place where they need work experience and learning experience," she said. "From a policy perspective, we need to be thinking about how we can meet students where they're at, help them get the skills to succeed in the future, and keep them engaged with their education."

Sanderson said the Department of Education is working with universities and technical colleges across the state to increase K-12 educational options and work training.

One area the DOE is focusing on is growing the South Dakota Workforce Education Grants program, which was initially passed by the state legislature in 2013. The fund is designated to provide grants for career and technical education programs in secondary schools.

The Department of Education announced Wednesday more than $1.4 million in grants awarded to nine public school districts. The Spearfish School District received $225,000 to aid in constructing a new Career and Technical Education building just north of Spearfish High School between Termes Lane and Hillsview Road.

Belle Fourche School District received a $98,575 grant to purchase heavy equipment simulators to enhance architecture and construction learning, and to help fund agriculture, food and natural resources programs.

In a news release, Sanderson said the purpose of the grant program is to make transformative change in career and technical education programs offered in middle and high schools.

“Career and technical education provides young people hands-on learning opportunities and helps them connect their classroom experience to their options for education and careers after graduation,” Sanderson said in a statement. “I commend these districts and their industry partners for offering cutting-edge programs in our middle and high schools.”

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

