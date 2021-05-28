South Dakota senators help GOP block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

"I support the ongoing criminal investigations by the Department of Justice, which have already led to hundreds of arrests," he said. "I also look forward to the conclusion of the bipartisan investigation that is currently underway in two Senate committees."

No South Dakota residents have been charged in relation to events at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to move forward. Eleven senators missed the rare Friday vote.

Though the Jan. 6 commission bill passed the House earlier this month with the support of almost three dozen Republicans, GOP senators said they believe the commission would eventually be used against them politically. And Trump, who still has a firm hold on the party, has called it a “Democrat trap.”

The vote is emblematic of the profound mistrust between the two parties since the siege, especially among Republicans, as some in the party have downplayed the violence and defended the rioters who supported Trump and his false insistence that the election was stolen from him.