South Dakota, South Dakota State to play for Summit League title

South Dakota was up 65-29 when it scored its last basket with 5 1/2 minutes to play. The Golden Eagles, which only lost by two at home in their last meeting, the only conference game South Dakota didn't win by double figures, scored the last 14 points of the game.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 56: Second-seeded South Dakota State women's basketball will play for its fourth straight Summit League championship after its 76-56 defeat of No. 6 North Dakota State on Monday.

Tori Nelson led the scoring attack with 21 points, going 9 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Tylee Irwin scored 18 along with four boards and five assists. Paiton Burckhard led SDSU with eight rebounds and dished out four assists to go along with her 14 points. Tagyn Larson scored 10 points.

A Nelson 3-pointer midway through the first quarter started a 12-2 run to give the Jacks a 22-13 lead after a back-and-forth start. A stingy SDSU defense held the Bison without a field goal for nearly four minutes – and scoreless for 3:06 – to gain separation from NDSU over that span.