South Dakota spending much of $1.25 billion in federal COVID funds on law enforcement salaries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As South Dakota looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement.

The money sent by Congress as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus was a major windfall for South Dakota, a state that prides itself on low taxes and a minimal state budget. Its share is equivalent to roughly a quarter of the state budget. But the funds came with the stipulation that they be used in addressing the pandemic and anything unused would be returned at the end of the year. Gov. Kristi Noem's administration opted to use the money to pay salaries for law enforcement officers.

That decision drew questions this week from legislators on a committee auditing the budget who wondered what portion of police officers' salaries should be justified as addressing the pandemic.

The entire salary of police officers can be paid from those funds, according to Liza Clark, the commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management. The U.S Treasury's guidance is that public safety and public health officials are substantially dedicated to addressing COVID-19, she told lawmakers.