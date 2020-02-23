South Dakota State downs USD to clinch at least a tie for Summit title

Jackrabbit guard Noah Freidel scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half to carry South Dakota State to an 85-80 win over South Dakota in men’s basketball action Sunday played before 4,572 fans at Frost Arena in Brookings.

The Jackrabbits (21-8, 13-2 Summit), who claimed at least a share of their third consecutive Summit League regular season title, extended their home win streak to 24 games and their overall win streak to eight games.

South Dakota State moves a 1-1/2 games ahead of North Dakota State, which lost to North Dakota on Saturday.

"Today's game obviously had an incredible atmosphere," head coach Eric Henderson said. "Coach (Todd) Lee does a great job with his guys, but I was really proud of our guys' effort today. We had a bunch of fight, and we had a bunch of compete. We weren't perfect, but we made some big plays down the stretch. I'm really proud that we came out on top."

After the Jacks jumped out to a 13-4 lead, the Coyotes chipped away at the lead and took their first lead of the game at the 5:45 mark of the first half on a Tasos Kamateros layup. South Dakota headed into the halftime break with a 34-32 lead.