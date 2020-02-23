South Dakota State downs USD to clinch at least a tie for Summit title

Jackrabbit guard Noah Freidel scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half to carry South Dakota State to an 85-80 win over South Dakota in men’s basketball action Sunday played before 4,572 fans at Frost Arena in Brookings.
The Jackrabbits (21-8, 13-2 Summit), who claimed at least a share of their third consecutive Summit League regular season title, extended their home win streak to 24 games and their overall win streak to eight games.
South Dakota State moves a 1-1/2 games ahead of North Dakota State, which lost to North Dakota on Saturday.
"Today's game obviously had an incredible atmosphere," head coach Eric Henderson said. "Coach (Todd) Lee does a great job with his guys, but I was really proud of our guys' effort today. We had a bunch of fight, and we had a bunch of compete. We weren't perfect, but we made some big plays down the stretch. I'm really proud that we came out on top."
After the Jacks jumped out to a 13-4 lead, the Coyotes chipped away at the lead and took their first lead of the game at the 5:45 mark of the first half on a Tasos Kamateros layup. South Dakota headed into the halftime break with a 34-32 lead.
A jumper by Alex Arians moments into the second half started a back-and-forth flurry that featured nine lead changes before the under-12 media timeout. Down 59-56 with 8:10 to play, an old-fashioned 3-point play from Freidel opened a nine-point Jackrabbit rally that ended with SDSU up 65-59, forcing a timeout from South Dakota with 6:21 remaining.
South Dakota’s Cody Kelley nailed a long ball out of the timeout to bring the game back to three points, but the Jacks went on a 7-1 run to bring the score to 72-63 with just under five minutes to go.
Another Kelley 3-pointer capped off a 6-0 run to cut the Jacks' lead to 72-69. That's as close as the Coyotes would get as Freidel scored five straight points to push the lead back to eight with three minutes left.
The Coyotes stayed within striking distance the rest of the way, but the Jacks buried 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch to hold off USD.
Freidel, a true freshman from Tea, drained three 3-pointers and made 7 of 8 attempts from the free-throw line on his way to leading all scorers with 26 points.
Douglas Wilson, who missed the first game between the rivals due to injury, finished the game with a 20-point, seven-rebound showing. Arians and David Wingett each scored 13 points.
Arians also grabbed seven rebounds. Wingett and Freidel each brought down six boards.
Four Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Stanley Umude with 15 points. Tyler Hagedorn recorded his eighth career double-double and fourth of the season with 12 points and 12 boards. Triston Simpson finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting while Kelley recorded 13 points on 3 of 5 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.
South Dakota State wraps up the 2019-20 regular season Thursday at North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits and Bison tip at 6 p.m. MT. The Jacks can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Summit League tournament with a win.
The Coyotes (19-11, 9-6 Summit) are back in action when they host North Dakota in the regular-season finale Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
South Dakota can be seeded no higher than No. 3 and no lower than No. 5 in the upcoming Summit League tournament, depending on the outcomes of the final week’s games.