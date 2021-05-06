South Dakota Supreme Court rejects Medicaid supporters' ballot argument

A group that is seeking to expand Medicaid in South Dakota has lost its bid to refer a measure passed by the South Dakota Legislature aimed at making Medicaid expansion more difficult.
The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Dakotans for Health cannot refer House Joint Resolution 5003 for a vote of the people because it is not a law. South Dakotans have the ability to refer laws passed by the Legislature to a vote, but the resolution doesn’t qualify, the court ruled.
“HJR 5003 is not a law enacted by the Legislature,” wrote Chief Justice Steven Jensen. “It does not contain an enacting clause and was not submitted to the governor for signature or veto.”
The decision was unanimous, 5-0.
The ruling is a victory for Secretary of State Steve Barnett and fiscal conservatives in the Legislature. It’s a potential setback for Medicaid expansion.
After the Legislature passed HJR 5003, Dakotans for Health filed a petition with Barnett to refer it to a vote in the general election in November 2022. Barnett rejected the petition, concluding the resolution was not a law.
HJR 5003 is a proposed constitutional amendment that will go to voters during the primary election in June. If voters approve the measure, it would require that any future initiated measure or constitutional amendment that obligates the state to spend $10 million or more within five years require approval by three-fifths of all voters.
Because Medicaid expansion will obligate the state for as much as $20.8 million more a year in spending, it would be subject to the three-fifths hurdle, making its passage as a ballot measure more difficult.
Critics of HJR 5003 objected to placing it on the primary ballot, when fewer people vote. The bid by Dakotans for Health to refer it to the general elections could have, if successful, delayed its vote to the general election.
Supporters of HJR 5003 argue that the Legislature can’t raise taxes without a three-fifths majority, and the same hurdle should apply to ballot measures.
Currently, there are three different petitions drives seeking to put Medicaid expansion on the November 2022 ballot.
Medicaid is a government medical program where the federal and state governments share its costs. Historically, the program was created to help impoverished children, the elderly and people with disabilities. But the Affordable Care Act, or Obama Care, expanded eligibility to include more adults. The federal government promised to pay for a greater share of that expanded pool.
Medicaid expansion was mandatory in the original act, but the U.S. Supreme Court struck down that provision, allowing states to decide for themselves if they wanted to opt in. South Dakota is one of a dozen states that has not expanded the program to include more adults.
Proponents of expanding Medicaid say it would broaden medical care and bring more dollars to the state through the federal government’s match. The state’s fiscal note on two of the petition measures to expand Medicaid concludes that while the state would spend as much as $20.8 million annually, the total cost of expansion would be $301.8 million. In other words, the state’s health providers would see significant increases in revenue through the federal government.
But the expansion is anathema to many Republicans, who oppose expanding government welfare programs or further involvement by the government in health care.