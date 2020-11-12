South Dakota Supreme Court rules that the Buffalo Chip is not a municipality

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city opposed the incorporation of the Buffalo Chip for several reasons, but particularly because the city provides emergency services to the campground and if it was its own municipality, it could determine its own building codes and safety requirements.

He also said that the city and every other community would have to compete against the Buffalo Chip for grants and loans.

"Even grants and loans done on a statewide basis, we would be competing against them even though every other community is using that really for public purposes and they would be using it for a purpose for a private interest, one, sole private interest," he said.

Ainslie also said there were a dozen clear violations of state statute and a concern over voter integrity.

He said despite their differences on the issue, the city and the Buffalo Chip have continued to work together and partner in promotions for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Buffalo Chip did not respond when asked for comment on the Supreme Court's decision.