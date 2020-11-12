South Dakota Supreme Court rules that the Buffalo Chip is not a municipality

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that the Buffalo Chip Campground is not a municipality in a decision released Thursday.
Chief Justice David Gilbertson and Justices Steven Jensen, Mark Salter and Patricia DeVaney agreed with Justice Janine Kern that the “circuit court properly allowed the State to institute this action against Buffalo Chip under SDCL 21-28-2(3) and SDCL 9-3-20.”
Jensen, DeVaney and Salter also agreed that the circuit court did not err in its interpretation of SDCL 9-3-1, which says “No municipality shall be incorporated which contains less than 100 legal residents or less than 30 voters.”
In Kern’s concurring opinion, she wrote that the statute has a singular-negation affection, much like when someone says, “you must not do A, B or C,” and “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without the due process of law.”
“As the circuit court noted, under Buffalo Chip’s interpretation, a city within our state could be comprised only of residents who reside entirely outside of its boundaries, but who choose to register their voting addresses within the municipal boundaries,” she wrote. “It would be illogical to hold that this was the Legislature’s intent when drafting the statute.”
Sturgis officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon that it was “pleased” with the court’s ruling, “validating the principles brought forth from both county residents and the city of Sturgis.”
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city opposed the incorporation of the Buffalo Chip for several reasons, but particularly because the city provides emergency services to the campground and if it was its own municipality, it could determine its own building codes and safety requirements.
He also said that the city and every other community would have to compete against the Buffalo Chip for grants and loans.
"Even grants and loans done on a statewide basis, we would be competing against them even though every other community is using that really for public purposes and they would be using it for a purpose for a private interest, one, sole private interest," he said.
Ainslie also said there were a dozen clear violations of state statute and a concern over voter integrity.
He said despite their differences on the issue, the city and the Buffalo Chip have continued to work together and partner in promotions for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The Buffalo Chip did not respond when asked for comment on the Supreme Court's decision.
In 2015, the Meade County Board of Commissioners was petioned to incorporate the Buffalo Chip campground as a city. It approved an amended petition Feb. 27, 2015, and ruled the campground had more than 30 registered voters.
At the time, SDCL 9-3-1 stated, “No municipality shall be incorporated which contains less than one hundred legal residents or less than thirty voters.” The statue was amended by state Legislature in 2016 to read, “A municipality may not be incorporated unless it contains at least one hundred legal residents and at least forty-five registered voters.”
Sturgis and Meade County residents appealed the board’s decision in March 2015 before a May 7 election. The Fourth Circuit Court denied to stay the election and it proceeded. The incorporation filed its articles of municipal incorporation with the Secretary of State on may 20, 2015.
After a year of litigation, the circuit court ruled the incorporation a legal nullity due to “deficiencies in the petitioners’ filings and the Board’s procedural process.” The ruling was appealed and the state Supreme Court reversed and vacated the circuit court’s judgement. The court ruled that only the state or someone acting on its behalf could challenge the incorporation of a city acting as a municipality.
The state petitioned the court on March 14, 2018, but it was denied May 10.
On May 29, the state filed a petition for a judgement declaring the campground didn’t lawfully incorporate as a municipality and should be excluded from its corporate rights, privileges and franchise, and be dissolved.
The Buffalo Chip moved to dismiss the lawsuit but was overruled until 2019 where both parties argued the interpretation of the statute for municipal incorporation. The circuit court issued a judgement of dissolution and declared that the Buffalo Chip was not a lawfully incorporated municipality.
The Buffalo Chip appealed the judgement arguing the circuit court erred in its interpretation of the statute and that the circuit court erred by allowing the state to bring the action against the campground.
