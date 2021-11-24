South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down voter-approved marijuana legalization

The South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that nullified a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use.

Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November. Though the Republican governor opposed marijuana legalization as a social ill, her administration’s arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution.

The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure — Amendment A — would have violated the state’s requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

“It is clear that Amendment A contains provisions embracing at least three separate subjects, each with distinct objects or purposes,” Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote in the majority opinion, which found recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp each to be separate issues.

Noem said in a statement that she is pleased with court's decision.

“South Dakota is a place where the rule of law and our Constitution matter, and that’s what today’s decision is about. We do things right – and how we do things matters just as much as what we are doing. We are still governed by the rule of law,” she said.

About 54% of voters had approved the amendment — known as Amendment A — to legalize adult recreational pot use, medical marijuana and hemp cultivation. Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller sued on Noem’s behalf. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom joined the lawsuit.

The state Supreme Court’s decision upheld a circuit court judge’s ruling in February. Advocates for pot legalization had appealed, arguing that the Supreme Court should dismiss the legal challenge because it would overturn the will of voters and dampen their future ability to enact laws through the ballot box.

Marijuana has become broadly accepted around the United States, with a Gallup Poll in November showing 68% of Americans favored legalization. South Dakota was among four states that month to approve recreational marijuana, along with New Jersey, Arizona and Montana. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have done so.

A separate, voter-passed law that legalizes medical marijuana is set to take effect in South Dakota on July 1.

Thom said in a news release that he is pleased by the decision of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

“Today’s ruling from our Supreme Court upholds the protections that were sought in the previous passing of Amendment Z,” Thom said. “It is critically important to defend our state constitution, and I appreciate the High Court clarifying these issues. I am pleased the Court sided with me in upholding the will of the voters.”

Thom also thanked attorney Bob Morris of Belle Fourche for his legal representation in this case.

This is a developing story.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4