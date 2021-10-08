South Dakota teacher pay still lags behind neighboring states

The report goes on to detail the need to continue to make teacher salaries competitive, the likelihood that the teacher shortage will continue to increase, and that the state may face uncertain future impacts of inflation resulting from the pandemic.

The report points out that despite falling in national rankings, teacher pay in South Dakota has risen and the pay gap between the Rushmore State and other states has been reduced. In 2015, the gap between South Dakota and the 32nd state in terms of average teacher pay was $9,516 per year; in 2020, that gap had fallen to about $5,300.

Also, the report notes, South Dakota raised average teacher pay by 22.4% from 2014-2020 while the national average increase was only 13.3%, though other states raised salaries from a higher rate to begin with.

The report shows that strong progress has made in what South Dakota pays new teachers. According to NEA data, the average starting pay for new teachers in South Dakota rose by almost 22% from $32,546 in 2016 to $39,594 in 2020; the state now ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay. Still, Wyoming has the 11th highest average salary for new teachers at $46,558 a year.

Ultimately, officials said it will come down to the Legislature to decide if and how to modify the way and level at which it funds public schools.