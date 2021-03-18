South Dakota to create liaison for missing and murdered Indigenous people

“Governor Noem is currently reviewing 122 bills and that is one of them,” Fury said Thursday. “I’ll let you know more on the bills as she takes action.”

HB 1199 calls on the Attorney General’s Office to create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) and hire a full-time missing persons specialist.

The office will coordinate with the U.S. Attorney's Office and Department of Justice, as well as state and tribal law enforcement agencies. All agencies within the state must cooperate with the Attorney General’s Office in order to create the MMIP office, undergo any required training and report to the office as required.

The MMIP office “will provide a more concise effort on behalf of those agencies to locate a person when they go missing, increasing the likelihood of Indigenous relatives being located within that critical early stage of disappearance,” the news release says. “Though the current efforts are competent and communication exists, the jurisdictional gaps that innately occur greatly hinder the efforts in many instances. HB1199 can begin to address and connect those gaps.”

The missing persons specialist will also help improve and expand the current Missing Persons Clearinghouse run by the Attorney General’s Office.