South Dakota to create liaison for missing and murdered Indigenous people

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will hire a full-time employee who works on and provides training about solving missing and murdered Indigenous person cases, according to a news release from Rep. Peri Pourier.
Pourier said Gov. Kristi Noem’s Office told her on Wednesday that the governor will sign House Bill 1199 during a re-enactment signing at her office on March 29.
“On behalf of those who helped lobby this effort, and, most importantly, the countless missing and murdered Indigenous people throughout our state, we say Pilamayaye. Thank You!,” Pourier wrote in her news release.
"This will help identify the areas where existing coordination could improve, opens the door for further investment from federal and foundational opportunities, and ultimately bring our missing relatives home,” said Sen. Red Down Foster, who like Pourier is a Democrat from Pine Ridge.
"This is a step in the right direction for state and tribal leaders,” said Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. "This issue is a non-political issue that we should be able to work together towards addressing and solving."
Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesman, declined to confirm the information in Pourier’s news release.
“Governor Noem is currently reviewing 122 bills and that is one of them,” Fury said Thursday. “I’ll let you know more on the bills as she takes action.”
HB 1199 calls on the Attorney General’s Office to create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) and hire a full-time missing persons specialist.
The office will coordinate with the U.S. Attorney's Office and Department of Justice, as well as state and tribal law enforcement agencies. All agencies within the state must cooperate with the Attorney General’s Office in order to create the MMIP office, undergo any required training and report to the office as required.
The MMIP office “will provide a more concise effort on behalf of those agencies to locate a person when they go missing, increasing the likelihood of Indigenous relatives being located within that critical early stage of disappearance,” the news release says. “Though the current efforts are competent and communication exists, the jurisdictional gaps that innately occur greatly hinder the efforts in many instances. HB1199 can begin to address and connect those gaps.”
The missing persons specialist will also help improve and expand the current Missing Persons Clearinghouse run by the Attorney General’s Office.
The MMIP office will be funded through grants from foundations and the federal government, the news release says.
The jurisdictional challenges refers to the fact that missing persons and criminal cases are handled by trial police and/or the FBI on reservations, but by local and/or state agencies everywhere else. Cases might involve multiple jurisdictions, which requires communication and coordination between multiple agencies.
For example, an Indigenous Rapid City woman was allegedly kidnapped in her home town before being taken to the Pine Ridge Reservation and into Nebraska, where she was physically and sexually assaulted along the way. The case involved local and state agencies from South Dakota and Nebraska, as well as the Oglala Sioux tribal police and FBI. A Nebraska sheriff involved in the case refused to cooperate by jailing the suspect.
The multiple jurisdictions is just one factor contributing to incomplete statistics about MMIP.
There were 102 missing South Dakotans — which includes runaways who might be found quickly — as of Thursday. Sixty-eight, or 67%, are Indigenous even though Native Americans are only about 9 percent of the state’s population. The gender balance is nearly even.
In some counties across the country, Native American women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average, according to a 2008 study funded by the Department of Justice. But there is incomplete data collection and media coverage about MMIW, according to a 2018 study by Urban Indian Health Institute.
For example, while the National Crime Information Center reported 5,712 missing Native women and girls in 2016, the Department of Justice's federal missing persons database listed only 116 cases, the study found.
Groups that lobbied for the bill included individual supporters, the South Dakota ACLU and Democratic Parties, South Dakota Voices for Justice, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Association, and the Oglala, Rosebud, Yankton and Crow Creek Sioux Tribes.
