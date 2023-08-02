Travel South Dakota recently launched a new stewardship campaign to encourage visitors and state citizens to travel respectfully, preserve the state’s pristine outdoors, embrace the memorable experiences, shop locally, treat frontline employees with care, and explore all corners of the state.

“Forever 605 is about letting the wild be wild, not overcrowding destinations, and leaving nothing behind but your boot prints,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

Travel South Dakota encourages all to take the “605 Pledge” to keep South Dakota a land of pristine rivers, clean trails, and natural beauty. The pledge encourages people to take "Leave No Trace” to the next level by striving to disperse visitors throughout all areas of the state while encouraging off-the-beaten-path experiences.

“We know that our state’s tourism offerings enhance the quality of life for South Dakotans and visitors,” Hagen continued. “By strengthening communities and taking good care of this place we love, our beautiful scenery and opportunities to create meaningful experiences can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The pledge can be found online at Forever605.com. After signing the pledge, the user will be sent a Forever 605 sticker and entered for a chance to win additional prizes.