The South Dakota Transportation Commission directed $75 million towards local governments to enhance bridge structures at their June meeting.

“These local bridge projects will enhance the economic vitality throughout our state and provide critical connections for South Dakotans,” said Mike Behm, SDDOT Director of Planning and Engineering. “The Transportation Commission is prioritizing safe bridges and is helping local governments to make that happen.”

The Commission based the investment on a ratio of poor condition bridges. Overall, local governments have around 75% of poor condition bridges based on square foot. A total of $74,575,884 of federal funds will be made available for projects to be let to contract from Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2024 through FFY 2027.

Local governments will be responsible for a minimum of 18.05% match on project costs for bridges on federal aid eligible routes. For bridges on a public road that is not a federal aid eligible route, project costs are eligible for 100% federal aid. The DOT will administer the design and construction contracts.

To be eligible for a grant, the project must either rehabilitate, replace, or remove the bridge and it must be in poor condition. Ranking for replacement be based on condition, detour length, traffic volume, and crossing type. Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) Preliminary Engineering (PE) awarded projects that are complete or will be by Tuesday, Aug. 1 are eligible.

The SDDOT reserves the right to adjust schedules and timelines that best fit each individual project, and deferrals or advancements may occur depending on available funding and project readiness. Any project not obligated and approved by Federal Highway Administration (ready to be let) by the end of Federal Fiscal year 2027 will not be funded and will result in cancelation of the project.

SDDOT will accept requests for bridge replacement and removal projects by application through Tuesday, Aug. 1. Interested parties should submit applications and resolutions via email to dot.locgovassistoffice@state.sd.us.