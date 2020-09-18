South Dakota voters to consider two marijuana measures on Nov. 3

Mentele’s IM26 “pro” statement on the 2020 ballot question pamphlet quotes Gov. Kristi Noem on “trusting our citizens to exercise their personal responsibility to do what’s best for themselves and their loved ones.”

“That trust and weight should also be applied to cannabis,” he said, noting that the passage of IM26 would get people who are currently circumventing the law into a legal market.

“We’re just trying to keep people out of prison,” Mentele said. “The narrative that this will create new users is false. Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you have to do it.”

A state medical group is opposing IM26

“Medical marijuana is a misnomer,” according to Dr. Benjamin Aaker, president of the South Dakota State Medical Association. Aaker notes that marijuana has about 400 different chemicals.

Legitimate medications are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, he said.

“We have active ingredients identified,” Aaker said. “We know the dose to give.”

There are no prescriptions written for medical marijuana. A patient with a chronic ailment would get a card from the doctor that would allow purchases of marijuana at a dispensary.