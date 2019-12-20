South Dakota voters to decide on medical marijuana in 2020 election

A measure to legalize medical marijuana has enough valid signatures to qualify for the Nov. 3, 2020, election, South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced late Thursday.

New Approach South Dakota, which proposed the 2020 ballot initiative that is labeled Initiated Measure 26, celebrated the announcement. It has previously tried and failed to get a medical marijuana legalization initiative on the ballot.

The group needed to get 16,961 valid signatures to get its initiative on the ballot. It obtained 25,524, or 75% of those collected by the group, based on a random sampling, according to Barnett.

Melissa Mentele, director of New Approach South Dakota and sponsor of the initiative, said unpaid South Dakota volunteers collected more than half of the needed signatures.

"I'm relieved. It's been a long road, it's been an amazing road," she said. "I'm glad to see us here; I'm really excited for the patients of South Dakota to have that option."