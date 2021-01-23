South Dakotans react after Keystone XL permit is cancelled

Many of the statements credited Indigenous leadership for putting pressure on Biden to cancel the permit while stressing there are still other pipeline and environmental battles to be fought.

“I want to honor decades of work led by Indigenous grassroots organizers,” said Jade Begay of NDN Collective. “Because of them, KXL has been defeated not once but twice, and future generations will have a safer planet because of their determination.”

“Let this be a warning to the fossil fuel industry that when you come into Oceti Sakowin lands, you will be met with resistance, organized power and a spirit of a people who will never be broken,” said Nick Tilsen, CEO of NDN Collective.

Tilsen and High Elk said new priorities include shutting down the Dakota Access and Enbridge Line 3 pipelines.

Candi Brings Plenty, Indigenous Justice Organizer at the South Dakota ACLU, told the Journal that the movement will continue to follow the lead of grassroots climate activists while pushing tribes to adopt fossil free energy.

What’s next

Kammer said he doesn’t see any political solution for TC Energy while Card said the company could try to convince Biden to change his mind by arguing it's worker and eco-friendly.