Former President Donald Trump is set to speak in Rapid City in early September, and while Republican leaders from across the state are set to attend — including Governor Kristi Noem — there will be three notable exceptions.

All three of the state's top Republicans — Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson — have conflicting events, according to correspondence with their respective offices.

Dezmond Ward, communications director for Rounds, told the Journal they had been working with state party leadership to secure a speaker for the summer fundraising event in Rapid City, but when the date was moved, the Senator was no longer able to attend.

Rounds announced his endorsement of South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott in May — the first Senator to do so — even before Scott's presidential campaign had officially launched. Thune has also expressed support for Scott, telling the Journal this week he thinks the chances of Republican success are enhanced significantly "if we have a candidate at the top of the ticket that is looking at the future and talking about the issues that are central to what the American people want us to focus on, rather than looking in the rearview mirror and talking about the past."

When asked if he would support a Trump nominee, Thune commented he feels it's "time to turn the page."

Johnson's office said they "do not have a statement to provide this early into the primaries" when asked if he would support Trump should he secure the nomination, but clarified he doesn't plan to endorse anyone in the presidential primary.

Trump is set to speak at the South Dakota GOP's Monumental Leaders Rally scheduled for Sept. 8. Tickets are sold out, according to The Monument's website.