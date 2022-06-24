South Dakota's elected officials, organizations react to abortion ruling

South Dakota's elected officials and statewide organizations are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
South Dakota law has a provision that immediately bans abortions in the state, except in a case to save the life of a pregnant woman. The provision was passed in 2005.
Gov. Kristi Noem said she will call a special session to solidify state law on abortion bans. In a statement, the governor said she intends to save lives and help mothers who are impacted by the decision.
“Every abortion always had two victims: the unborn child and the mother. Today’s decision will save unborn lives in South Dakota, but there is more work to do,” Noem said. “We must do what we can to help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them. Together, we will ensure that abortion is not only illegal in South Dakota – it is unthinkable.”
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., issued a statement early Friday after the Supreme Court's announcement to end the federal constitutional right for abortion.
"This decision to overturn Roe is long overdue, and it’s a historic day in the pro-life movement,” Thune said. “Our country is dedicated to the defense of human rights, and I hope that we can further live up to that promise with the question of abortion now rightfully returned to the states, the democratic process, and to elected officials who can be held accountable to the American people for their decisions.”
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said the Supreme Court made the correct decision.
“I’ve never believed the Roe v. Wade decision — which was ultimately a personal privacy case — was a justification to take a human life. The unborn deserve protection,” Johnson said.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., has not issued a statement on the decision, yet.
The South Dakota Democratic Party decried the Supreme Court's decision and took aim at Gov. Kristi Noem and the state's law that triggered the abortion ban.
"South Dakotans have shown at the ballot box that they do not support a ban on abortion, but Kristi Noem and Republican officials continue to enact an extreme, out-of-touch agenda," the statement from the Democratic party said.
Planned Parenthood North Central States, which was the only abortion provider in South Dakota, stopped scheduling appointments at their Sioux Falls facility on June 15. The organization said South Dakota and North Dakota both have the trigger laws, but abortion services will still be available in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is wrong and will harm millions of people,” said Sarah Stoesz, president/CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity."
Wyoming also has a trigger law that bans abortion, but provides exceptions in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions. Wyoming has just one abortion provider in the state, a doctor at a Jackson clinic, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. She only provides medication abortions, as opposed to surgical procedures which can be done safely later in a pregnancy.
A second clinic that would offer abortions was set to open this month in Casper, though its opening will likely be delayed for around six months after someone tried to burn it down. Its founder told the Star-Tribune they still plan to open and provide other health care, even if abortion is no longer legal.
South Dakota Right to Life Executive Director Dale Bartscher said the organization "enthusiastically applauds" the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"We will continue helping women navigate pregnancies they did not plan for as we remind South Dakotan's that the pro-life movement cares about women and their unborn children,” Bartscher said. “Our movement includes nearly 3,000 pregnancy help centers across the United States designed to provide free services for women where and when they need it, such as free ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins, baby clothing, formula, parenting classes, and additional practical and material help. These centers and our tens of thousands of volunteers will continue looking for more ways to help mothers in need."
ACLU South Dakota issued a statement saying the organization is working with partners and providers to respond to the Supreme Court's ruling and fight back.
“Anti-abortion politicians have put South Dakota on the wrong side of history for too long, and the ACLU is determined not to let them off the hook,” said Libby Skarin, ACLU of South Dakota campaigns director. “The ACLU of South Dakota is mobilizing supporters to make sure that these anti-abortion politicians feel the consequences of their brazen disregard for our rights.”