South Dakota's elected officials, organizations react to abortion ruling

A second clinic that would offer abortions was set to open this month in Casper, though its opening will likely be delayed for around six months after someone tried to burn it down. Its founder told the Star-Tribune they still plan to open and provide other health care, even if abortion is no longer legal.

South Dakota Right to Life Executive Director Dale Bartscher said the organization "enthusiastically applauds" the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We will continue helping women navigate pregnancies they did not plan for as we remind South Dakotan's that the pro-life movement cares about women and their unborn children,” Bartscher said. “Our movement includes nearly 3,000 pregnancy help centers across the United States designed to provide free services for women where and when they need it, such as free ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins, baby clothing, formula, parenting classes, and additional practical and material help. These centers and our tens of thousands of volunteers will continue looking for more ways to help mothers in need."

ACLU South Dakota issued a statement saying the organization is working with partners and providers to respond to the Supreme Court's ruling and fight back.

“Anti-abortion politicians have put South Dakota on the wrong side of history for too long, and the ACLU is determined not to let them off the hook,” said Libby Skarin, ACLU of South Dakota campaigns director. “The ACLU of South Dakota is mobilizing supporters to make sure that these anti-abortion politicians feel the consequences of their brazen disregard for our rights.”